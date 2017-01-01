Submissions for the Death of All Things anthology are now, officially closed. We have more than 100 new pieces to read from the slush pile, in addition to the contributions from our anchor authors, so it may be a while before we’re done. Thanks for being patient and for sending in your stories.
Just in case you know a writer who needs a holiday gift and you just don’t want to give then another blank book or coffee mug, I’ll be teaching a one-day workshop for Clarion West March 5 2017, in Seattle. Only $150 to talk character for 6 hours– that’s a pretty good deal!
From the site: Learn how to develop characters that come alive on the page and move your plot dynamically from the first word of a story to the last. In this workshop, you’ll practice exercises that will help you craft character motive, backstory, flaws, and quirks. You’ll come away from the workshop knowing how to produce exciting, relatable characters for every role in your story, from the biggest to the smallest.
Reminder for writers submitting to the Death of All Things anthology that Laura Anne Gilman and I are editing for Zombies Need Brains:
We are still accepting submissions through December 31, 2016, but we won’t be sending out acceptance *or rejection* messages until sometime in Late Feb/ Early March (edited, because, sorry: my bad). So if you haven’t heard from us, it’s not because we didn’t get your story or we’ve already rejected or accepted it. We want to see all the stories before we accept or reject *any* of them. The only exceptions are the “anchor” authors (Stephen Blackmoore, Aliette de Bodard, Christie Golden, Jim C. Hines, Jason M. Hough, Faith Hunter, Juliet E. McKenna, and Fran Wilde), whose work is being managed separately from the general submissions. Please be patient with us–we promise to let everyone know their story’s status after we’ve reviewed them all.
Sooo… I was looking around for strange Winter Holiday things and found Raincoaster’s annual posting of Christmas/Advent Ghost stories, starting with Jerome K. Jerome’s “Stories Told After Supper.” Ramble through the rest of the recent posts to read more public-domain tales of holiday horror.
This Sunday, I’ll be on a panel of fun SF/F authors: Randy Henderson, Laura Anne Gilman, Brian Dorsey, and me. We’ll talking about our books and signing them, at the Barnes and Noble in Kitsap Mall. Come and see us!
I don’t know where the other two anthologies stand, but over here at The Death of All Things, we’ve read over 100 submissions and although we’ve seen some good ones, the deadline to submit is almost two months away: December 31, 2016.
Please read the guidelines carefully and make sure you hit the marks on the theme and format–it doesn’t matter how great your story is if it doesn’t fit the theme or if it’s too hard to read due to format, spelling, word-swap, or grammar errors. Send your best work–we still want it!
Our puppy, Banjo, is a 75-pound hound mix who tends to destroy things. He’s a sweetie at heart but he gets anxious or bored and then… it’s every chair, shoe, or undergarment for itself. In the past week he’s destroyed his own dog bed, a chair cushion, and, today, he “dug” a 6″x5″ hole in the guest room mattress (as well as destroying a second sed of sheets and the mattress cover which had survived a previous attempt to discover if there is anything interesting inside a mattress.) But in spite of his destructo-dog tendencies, he’s a sweet boy and we love him. And this is part of why:
Cliff Mass and the meteorologists have an update on our incoming multi-storm system. Lots of moisture right now and increasing. Wind may be a little lighter initially, with the big bad hitting late on Saturday night. At the moment potential windspeed has been downgraded a bit, but it’s still dangerously high. It may not exceed 1962’s epic storm but it’s still looking like a rough ride all weekend. Be careful, friends and neighbors!