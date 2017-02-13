Sold!

Posted on February 13, 2017 by

My pseudonym, K. R. Richardson, has had a good day. This turned up on Friday at Publisher’s Marketplace (I’m told–I didn’t see it) and a shorter version appeared today at Quill & Quire:

K. R. Richardson’s novel SCATTERED OBJECTS, a gritty cop drama set in a futuristic, multi-layered and multi-racial society, where an idealistic rookie from a powerful family and the planet’s first cybernetically enhanced forensic investigator from an ethnic under-class must solve a brutal crime, to Rene Sears at Pyr Books, by Sally Harding at The Cooke Agency. (World English)

About Kat Richardson

Writer, editor, eccentric pain in the tail, bestselling author of the Greywalker novels.
This entry was posted in blatant self-promotion, book business, pseudonymous. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Sold!

  1. Maria Alexander says:
    February 13, 2017 at 10:14 am

    WOOHOOOOO! Congrats, lady!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s