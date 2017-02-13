My pseudonym, K. R. Richardson, has had a good day. This turned up on Friday at Publisher’s Marketplace (I’m told–I didn’t see it) and a shorter version appeared today at Quill & Quire:

K. R. Richardson’s novel SCATTERED OBJECTS, a gritty cop drama set in a futuristic, multi-layered and multi-racial society, where an idealistic rookie from a powerful family and the planet’s first cybernetically enhanced forensic investigator from an ethnic under-class must solve a brutal crime, to Rene Sears at Pyr Books, by Sally Harding at The Cooke Agency. (World English)