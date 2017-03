Norwescon Schedule, ho!

I now have my schedule for Norwescon, at the Seattle Airport DoubleTree Hotel over Easter weekend. It’ll be my first NWC in… Uhh… 5 years? Anyhow…

Friday

Failing Upward

1:00pm – 2:00pm @ Cascade 5&6

Kat Richardson (M), Lisa Mantchev, Jack Skillingstead, Scott James Magner

Raising the Stakes

2:00pm – 3:00pm @ Cascade 11

Mark Teppo (M), PJ Manney, Kat Richardson, David D. Levine

Shady Characters

4:00pm – 5:00pm @ Cascade 11

Raven Oak (M), Kat Richardson, Tod McCoy, PJ Manney

Dialects in Fiction

6:00pm – 7:00pm @ Cascade 10

Dean Wells (M), Nisi Shawl, Scott Hamilton, Kat Richardson

Saturday

Deconstructing the Hero’s Journey

1:00pm – 2:00pm @ Cascade 5&6

Dean Wells (M), Evan J. Peterson, Kat Richardson

Autograph Session 1

2:00pm – 3:00pm @ Grand 2

Worldbuilding: Layer like an Onion – Writing Workshop

4:00pm – 5:00pm @ Cascade 12

Kat Richardson (M)

Reading: Kat Richardson

5:30pm – 6:00pm @ Cascade 2

Kat Richardson (M)

(I do have a session on Sunday, but it’s a closed crit for Fairwood Writers.)

