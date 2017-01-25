I’ve been putting things on my calendar for 2017, so here’s a quick list of the conventions, retreats, workshops, and other writer things I currently have scheduled:

Rainforest Writer’s Retreat (first session), Feb 15-19, (Rainforest Resort, Lake Quinault WA–sold out) I’m attending, not teaching.

A Matter of Character, Character-development Clarion West One-Day Workshop, March 5 10-4pm (Seattle WA) I’m teaching!

Norwescon, April13-16 (Easter Weekend), Seattle Airprot DoubleTree Hotel, (Seatac WA) I’ll be doing crit and other writer’s workshop stuff as well as general and topic panels.

SpoCon, Aug 11-13, City Center DoubleTree Hotel (Spokane WA) I’m the writer Guest of Honor!

Bouchercon, Oct 12-15, Sheraton Center (Toronto ON Canada) I’m attending.

Waywords at the Wayward write-in/writer community gab-fest continues every First and Third Tuesday 6-10 pm (Wayward Cafe, Seattle WA) Just hanging out with writers.

Other things may be added, as I know of them.