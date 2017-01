Indigo, the multi-author novel project I was working on with nine other authors (Christopher Golden, Charlaine Harris, James A. Moore, Cherie M. Priest, Kelly Armstrong, Seanan McGuire, Tim Lebbon, Mark Morris, and Jonathan Maberry for the past 18 moths or so, has been listed by io9 as a Best SFF Book Coming Out in 2017! Whoohoo! and isn’t that a nice start to the year?

