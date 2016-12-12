Writing Workshop Upcoming

Just in case you know a writer who needs a holiday gift and you just don’t want to give then another blank book or coffee mug, I’ll be teaching a one-day workshop for Clarion West March 5 2017, in Seattle. Only $150 to talk character for 6 hours– that’s a pretty good deal!

From the site: Learn how to develop characters that come alive on the page and move your plot dynamically from the first word of a story to the last. In this workshop, you’ll practice exercises that will help you craft character motive, backstory, flaws, and quirks. You’ll come away from the workshop knowing how to produce exciting, relatable characters for every role in your story, from the biggest to the smallest.

Check out the details and register soon. Space is limited.