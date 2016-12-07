Death’s Little Reminder

Reminder for writers submitting to the Death of All Things anthology that Laura Anne Gilman and I are editing for Zombies Need Brains:

We are still accepting submissions through December 31, 2016, but we won’t be sending out acceptance *or rejection* messages until sometime in Late Feb/ Early March (edited, because, sorry: my bad). So if you haven’t heard from us, it’s not because we didn’t get your story or we’ve already rejected or accepted it. We want to see all the stories before we accept or reject *any* of them. The only exceptions are the “anchor” authors (Stephen Blackmoore, Aliette de Bodard, Christie Golden, Jim C. Hines, Jason M. Hough, Faith Hunter, Juliet E. McKenna, and Fran Wilde), whose work is being managed separately from the general submissions. Please be patient with us–we promise to let everyone know their story’s status after we’ve reviewed them all.

Thanks, and have a wonderful, word-full December!