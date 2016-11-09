Upcoming

This Sunday, I’ll be on a panel of fun SF/F authors: Randy Henderson, Laura Anne Gilman, Brian Dorsey, and me. We’ll talking about our books and signing them, at the Barnes and Noble in Kitsap Mall. Come and see us!

2 Responses to Upcoming

  1. zabethmarsh says:
    November 10, 2016 at 4:11 am

    Wish I could be there but I know it’s going to be a great panel. Enjoy!

  2. Kat Richardson says:
    November 14, 2016 at 12:44 pm

    It was a lot of fun. Wish you could have been there!🙂

