This Sunday, I’ll be on a panel of fun SF/F authors: Randy Henderson, Laura Anne Gilman, Brian Dorsey, and me. We’ll talking about our books and signing them, at the Barnes and Noble in Kitsap Mall. Come and see us!
Wish I could be there but I know it’s going to be a great panel. Enjoy!
It was a lot of fun. Wish you could have been there!🙂