Still Hunting

I don’t know where the other two anthologies stand, but over here at The Death of All Things, we’ve read over 100 submissions and although we’ve seen some good ones, the deadline to submit is almost two months away: December 31, 2016.

Please read the guidelines carefully and make sure you hit the marks on the theme and format–it doesn’t matter how great your story is if it doesn’t fit the theme or if it’s too hard to read due to format, spelling, word-swap, or grammar errors. Send your best work–we still want it!