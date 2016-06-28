Urban Allies Reviewed

Urban Allies got a nice review at Publisher’s Weekly last week! “Readers will undoubtedly get a kick out of seeing their favorite heroes solving cases together and will enjoy being introduced to new characters and settings.”

It’ll be out on July 26 so… if you want to read some really cool crossover fiction, be sure to pre-order. (Easy ordering links to all your favorite sites are available on the Harper Collins site: https://www.harpercollins.com/9780062391346/urban-allies )