Urban Allies Reviewed

Posted on June 28, 2016 by

Urban Allies got a nice review at Publisher’s Weekly last week! “Readers will undoubtedly get a kick out of seeing their favorite heroes solving cases together and will enjoy being introduced to new characters and settings.”

It’ll be out on July 26 so… if you want to read some really cool crossover fiction, be sure to pre-order. (Easy ordering links to all your favorite sites are available on the Harper Collins site: https://www.harpercollins.com/9780062391346/urban-allies )

Writer, editor, eccentric pain in the tail, bestselling author of the Greywalker novels.
One Response to Urban Allies Reviewed

  1. Rowan says:
    June 28, 2016 at 1:32 pm

    This sounds wonderful. Can’t wait!

